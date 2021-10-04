CTS Eventim Rolls Out Digital Ticketing, Starting With Ed Sheeran’s Upcoming Tour

MUNICH, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — German event ticketing service CTS Eventim announced the launch of Eventim.Pass, its proprietary digital ticket, which was used for the first time for Ed Sheeran’s upcoming European tour.

According to Eventim, tickets for the tour went on sale on September 25 ad since then, more than a million digital tickets have been sold for the tour across Europe.

The platform allows fans to download digital copies of tickets that can be stored in smartphones and displays a QR code allowing entry to concerts.

The digital tickets also facilitate resale via Eventim’s official ticket resale platform, fanSALE, making them fully traceable, reducing opportunities for both ticket scalping and fraud.

For the Ed Sheeran tour, Eventim said his management team requested additional security checks, such as the use of a transaction authentication number (TAN) to download the EVENTIM.Pass ticket.

Sheeran’s tour kicks off in April in Dublin and is scheduled to hit 12 countries in the UK and Europe before concluding in Frankfurt, in September.

“We are delighted to be able to offer fans even more protection against unauthorized sales thanks to EVENTIM.Pass,” said Alexander Ruoff, Chief Operating Officer at CTS Eventim. “This proprietary solution underlines our ambition to use cutting-edge technology to ensure that ticket sales are fair.”