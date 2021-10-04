ASCAP Becomes The First PRO To Offer Telehealth Benefits For Members

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) announced an expansion of its ASCAP Wellness Program to begin offering telemedicine services to its songwriter and composer members.

The new telemedicine program, developed in conjunction with Doc On The Go, will connect ASCAP members with qualified healthcare practitioners for audio or video medical consultations.

ASCAP music creators can sign up for a monthly or annual plan for themselves or for their families, with plans available for discounted rates of less than $10 per month.

The telemedicine program is the latest initiative in ASCAP’s health services, building on the mental health and fitness tools already on offer as part of the ASCAP Wellness Program.

“Our program with Doc On The Go is meeting a critical need,” said Nicholas Lehman, ASCAP Chief Strategy and Digital Officer. “Members have told us how important their physical health is in order to practice their craft and reach their full creative potential. As we navigate the global pandemic, ASCAP is here with resources that can help our community be productive and thrive, so they can keep on creating the music that the world loves.”

ASCAP members will be able to enroll in a telemedicine plan from Doc On The Go through the Member Access portal. More information will be available at https://www.ascap.com/wellness.