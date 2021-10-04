Joji Expands ‘Nectar’ Tour

Tickets for lo-fi recording artist and internet personality Joji’s upcoming ‘Nectar, The Finale’ tour reportedly went like hotcakes, selling out in minutes and prompting an expansion of the planned outing with additional dates scheduled for both coasts.

Joji is now set to perform an additional night at Terminal 5 in New York City on November 13th; The Wafield in San Francisco on Novmber 21st; and The Novo in Los Angeles on December 10th.

Additionally, Joji is lined up for a headlining billet at his label 88Rising’s Head in the Clouds Festival, which takes place in Los Angeles on November 6 & 7.

Joji is touring in support of his latest album, Nectar, which debuted at the top of the debuted at #1 on Spotify’s inaugural US Weekly Top 50 Albums chart, #1 on Billboard’s Independent albums chart and #3 on the Billboard 200, racking up more streams on Spotify than any other album that week and generating more than 1.6 billion streams to date in the US alone.

The full list of Nectar: The Finale tour dates

Friday, November 12th – New York City, NY – Terminal 5

Saturday, November 13th – New York City, NY – Terminal 5

Saturday, November 20th – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

Sunday, November 21st – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

Thursday, December 9th – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

Friday, December 10th – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo