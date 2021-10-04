Canadian Recording Artist Serena Ryder To Receive The Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canada’s Walk of Fame revealed that six-time JUNO Award winner and platinum-selling singer-songwriter Serena Ryder has been named as the 2021 recipient of the Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour.

The award recognized a remarkable musician, duo, or group that continues to make a positive impact with their talent and benevolence in the field of music and Ryder was selected based on her earnest songwriting, detailing her journey of self-discovery – detailing despair, heartbreak, hope, joy, and love while helping others with their own mental health.

Serena will be presented with the honour during Canada’s Walk of Fame Awards Gala at Toronto’s Beanfield Centre on Saturday, December 4, 2021. A special broadcast will air at a later date on CTV.

“Being recognized for my work as a mental wellness ally through the Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour means the world to me,” stated Serena. “I am honored to continue the late Allan Slaight’s dedication to effect positive change, and am so touched to share this with so many incredible musicians who have been using their gifts for the greater good of the world. I promise to do everything in my power to continue to be of service to anyone who wants to keep walking the path to wellness through music and community.”

“Serena continues to be her authentic self, through the accolades, awards and music success, allowing us into her experiences, heartbreak, joys and passions – including being a champion for mental well being. We’re proud to recognize her work in the community, with artists, youth, and other charitable organizations supporting mental health, and can’t wait to shine the Canada’s Walk of Fame spotlight on her incredible career and impact,” added Randy Lennox, on behalf of the board of directors of Canada’s Walk of Fame.

“Allan’s impact on the music industry was profoundly transformative; through his many philanthropic endeavors including establishing the Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour, his legacy will continue to inspire today’s stars and tomorrow’s changemakers for generations more,” Lennox continued.