Milestone Publicity Relocates To Nashville, Hires Jessica Bonner And Shania Smith

Posted on by Ian Courtney
NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Full service public relations firm Milestone Publicity announced they have relocated their headquarters from Los Angeles to Nashville.

The company, which debuted in 2019, represents a roster that incldes Kiefer Sutherland and John Dolmayan of System of a Down, as well as rising artists such as The Dryes and Anna Shoemaker and music-centric businesses such as Ghostwriter Music Group and Songbird City.

Along with the move, Milestone announced the hire of two new veteran pr reps — Jessica Bonner and Shania Smith — as full-time Associate Publicists.

“Milestone has grown quickly and I couldn’t be more excited about Jessica and Shania joining the team,” says the company’s founder and CEO, Mike Gowen. “If someone were to tell me over eleven years ago when I started working in the music industry that one day I would be leading a team of passionate publicists representing an eclectic roster of icons, emerging artists and companies, I wouldn’t have believed it. But here we are and I couldn’t be more thrilled about the trajectory Milestone is on!”

“Jessica and Shania both bring a level of drive and passion that is extremely hard to find,” adds Gowen. “I’m really excited to watch their careers further take flight and ascend to new heights.”

