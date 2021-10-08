Eurovision 2022 To Be Held In Turin, Italy

TURIN, Italy (CelebrityAccess) — The Italian city of Turin has beat out sixteen rivals to be selected as the host city for the 66th Eurovision Song Contest when it takes place next year.

Turin, the capital of Italy’s easternmost province Piedmont, is located in the Susa Valley at the foot of the Alps near the borders of France and Switzerland.

The Grand Final of the televised talent competition will be held in PalaOlimpico indoor arena on Saturday, May 14th, with Semi-Finals taking place on May 12th and 13th.

When Eurovision lands in Turin next year, it will end a 30-year dry spell for Italy in hosting the popular competition, after Rome was selected as the host city for Eurovision in 1991.

“We are happy that Turin will host the next edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, the international festival loved by a huge audience in every country,” said CEO of Italian broadcaster Rai, Carlo Fuortes.