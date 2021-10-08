Artist Manager Scott Koenig Dead At 57

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Scott Koenig, owner of Los Angeles-based King Artist Management and the former manager of bands such as Fear Factory and Biohazard, has died. He was 57.

A cause of death of death was not disclosed, but several acquaintances commented on social media that he died after contracting COVID-19.

A native of New York, Koenig began his career at several record stores in the city before landing a gig at Def Jam after meeting the label’s founder Rick Ruben while attending New York University.

During the 1990s, he worked with acts such as Slayer and Rush before securing a long-term management deal with punk/rap/metal band Biohazard.

In the late 1990s, he relocated to Los Angeles and launched King Management where he helped to guide the careers of artists such as Fear Factory, Cthonic, Daath, and Sworn Enemy, among others.

Following news of his passing, numerous friends and colleagues took to social media to post condolences and tributes to Koenig.