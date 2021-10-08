The Weeknd Named As A Goodwill Ambassador For The U.N.’s World Food Programme

(L-R) WFP USA CEO Barron Segar, The Weeknd, and U.N. WFP Executive Director David Beasley attends the U.N. World Food Programme as it welcomes The Weeknd as a Goodwill Ambassador on October 07, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for U.N. World Food Programme)

(CelebrityAccess) — The United Nations World Food Programme announced that Canadian recording artist The Weeknd has been named as a Goodwill Ambassador on behalf of the organization.

The Weeknd, the performance name of Abel Tesfaye, will join other celebrity ambassadors including Kate Hudson and Michael Kors who use their voices and platforms to advocate for ending global hunger.

The U.N. World Food Programme is one of the leaders in the global fight against hunger and annually provides lifesaving food assistance to over 100 million people in more than 80 countries.

The Weeknd has been a philanthropic force in his own right, donating more than$ 3 million in donations to various organizations in the past year, including a $1 million donation to the World Food Program’s relief efforts in Ethiopia amid a civil conflict in the nation’s northern region.

As the son of Ethiopian immigrants to Canada, the plight of the nation’s citizens resonated strongly with him, serving as a catalyst for Tesfaye to expand his relationship with the World Food Programme.

“The U.N. World Food Programme is doing urgent and important work to change and save lives on a daily basis and I feel passionately about addressing world hunger and helping people in need. Our partnership is an authentic extension of all our efforts and intentions to help those in need and bring an end to so much suffering,” said Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye.

“We are thrilled to welcome The Weeknd to the WFP family. His compassion and commitment to helping the world’s hungriest people is truly inspirational,” said United Nations World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley. “Every night, 811 million people go to bed hungry, and another 270 million are marching toward starvation. This is just not right and we have got to speak out and act today to save lives. We need everyone to come join our movement to end hunger – it is all hands on deck to avoid a global catastrophe.”

“Whether he is performing or speaking out about global hunger, The Weeknd’s voice is powerful and inspiring, only matched by his dedication to helping people around the globe,” said World Food Program USA President and CEO Barron Segar. “We are honored that he has joined our mission. He will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of humanitarians in the fight to ensure no man, woman, or child goes to bed hungry.”