Warner Launches WMX, A New Label Services Division That Will Include A Re-Branded WEA

(CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the launch of WMX, a new label services, marketing, and branding division aimed at servicing the label’s creative clients.

As part of the launch, Warner announced plans to fold in their existing commercial services network WEA, as well as the company’s media & creative content arm.

The new division will provide services such as a centralized in-house creative agency with a focus on merch and D2C, alongside streaming, vinyl, ticketing, fashion collabs, gaming, social, experiential, and other fan experiences.

According to Warner, WMX will be bolstered by its own media offerings with an aggregate audience of more than 249 million monthly unique visitors. Owned media assets include youth culture focused Uproxx, HipHopDX, and the live music app Songkick.

In addition, WMX ranks among the leading video content producers for 18-34 audiences in the U.S., generating over 46 billion monthly views with music-centered content via YouTube channels such as The Pit and Indie Mixtape, as well as streaming and social platforms.

WMX will be overseen by Maria Weaver, who joined WMG in 2020 and played a key role in the rebranding and launch of WMX.

Weaver will be joined at WMX by Benjamin Blank, President of Media & Creative Content; Danielle Lee, President, Warner Music Artist and Fan Experiences; Ernst Trapp, President, Global E-Commerce & Retail; and Scott Cherkin, SVP, Audience Engagement.

“The role of a record label is growing, artists are pushing creative boundaries, and consumer behavior is ever-changing. WEA was the first to put a global backbone behind distribution and really expand what a music company can offer. With that same pioneering spirit, we’re evolving our company to position Warner Music and its artists for huge opportunities today and in the future. WMX is creating immersive, innovative, and impactful experiences, while empowering artists to grow their careers and deepen their vital connections with their fans. We’re excited to bring artists, audiences, and advertisers together in powerful ways,” Weaver said.

“The music business is no longer linear, transactional, and based around one format. It’s complex, multi-faceted, and interactive. There’s an ever-expanding universe of opportunities for talent to build devoted fanbases and extend their brands. In this rapidly evolving attention economy, WMX is designed to provide our artists and labels with a deep, dynamic range of services – covering everything from streaming to merch to branded content and beyond. Under Maria’s outstanding leadership, WMX will help differentiate Warner Music, as we attract and amplify original artists,” added Max Lousada, CEO of Recorded Music.