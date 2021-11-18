The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Paul Carrack

Paul Carrack wrote and sang the classic “How Long” for his band Ace and sang “Tempted” for Squeeze and “Silent Running” and “The Living Years” for Mike and the Mechanics. Carrack also played keys on such varied albums as Roxy Music’s “Avalon,” the Pretenders’ “Learning to Crawl” and Elton John’s “Made in England.” He’s part of Eric Clapton’s touring band and is on the road doing solo shows. Listen to how a boy from Sheffield makes a life in music.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/paul-carrack/id1316200737?i=1000542327929

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3mOgmwjd7QWTlbdUUyLiKN?si=tiI6pGptQ32zleJRDhNXRw

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast?returnFromLogin=1&

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast