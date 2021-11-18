Rising L.A. Band The Altons Signs With ICM Partners

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — ICM Partners announced the signing of the Latin-infused soul and rock five piece, The Altons, for representation.

The Los Angeles-based band consists of lead singer and guitarist, Bryan Ponce, singer Adriana Flores, guitarist Joey Quinones drummer Caitlin Moss and bassist Chris Manjarrez and was recently tapped as one of L.A. radio station KCRW’s “Top Tunes.”

The Altons are preparing for the release of new material later this month with their first studio album on the horizon as well.

Additionally, they are planning for a series of live shows in early 2022, ICM Partners said.

While at ICM Partners, The Altons will be represented by a team led by Ron Kaplan.