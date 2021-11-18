The CMA’s Sarah Trahern Presented With A Public Service Award for a Leading Music Cities Advocate

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern was the recipient a Public Service Award for a Leading Music Cities Advocate at the 2021 Music Cities Awards Ceremony for her role in helping to keep Nashville as a center of musical culture.

“I am so honored to receive this award,” says Trahern. “Over the past 20 months, I have seen incredible resilience in our Country Music family and the industry as a whole coming together. Our community united to help each other, with food drives, donations, programming and resources to build a bridge of light across the darkness. I am just grateful to be a small part of it. To win this award is truly an honor. Thank you.”

The Public Service Award for a Leading Music Cities Advocate category is intended to recognize the efforts of a professional working on the improvement of their city through the use of music. Nominees for the award are drawn from multiple disciplines, including city govermnet workers, local business owners, the non-profit community and trade and business associations.

The awards also aim to promote best practice and demonstrate the value of music to the world.

Trahern learned she had won the award during the hosted virtually on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The awards presentation included more than 30 nominees and 250 virtual participants to networked to share information, projects and insights on how to use music to improve the lives of urban residents.