The Fixx Postpone The Remainder Of Their U.S. Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — British new wave icons The Fixx announced the postponement of all the remainder of their 2021 North American tour, citing ‘unforeseen circumstances.’

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, and out of an abundance of caution, the remaining dates on The FIXX US tour are postponed until 2022. New dates will soon be announced at www.thefixx.com. Tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates. Our deepest apologies for the inconvenience. Stay safe out there!”

The Fixx has been in the road in the U.S. since mid-October, with dates originally planed through late November, concluding at the Rialto Theatre in Tucson, AZ on November 20th.

American rock band Fastball (formerly Magneto) was providing support for the tour, stepping in for the band The English Beat, who backed out last month amid a COVID-19 surge.

The Fixx, best known for hits such as “Saved by Zero” and “One Thing Leads to Another” was touring with a lineup that includes Cy Curnin, Adam Woods, Rupert Greenall, Jamie West-Oram, and Dan Brown.