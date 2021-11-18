Martin Scorsese To Helm Grateful Dead Biopic Featuring Jonah Hill As Jerry Garcia

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary director Martin Scorsese is lined up to direct a forthcoming biopic on the band The Grateful Dead.

The movie, which is in the works at Apple, will feature two-time Oscar nominee Jonah Hill cast as the late Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia, according to Deadline Hollywood.

Per Deadline, biopic veterans Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, who have previously written screenplays for films such as Dolomite Is My Name, handled the screenwriting for the project.

Additionally, Apple has licensed Grateful Dead music for use in the film, Deadline reported.

While he is best known for his work on the big screen such as Raging Bull (1980) Goodfellas (1990), and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), Scorsese has been creating content for streaming platforms in recent years. His most recent movie, The Irishman, was released via Netflix in 2019 and he’s currently working on the western true crime drama, Killers of the Flower Moon for Paramount/Apple.