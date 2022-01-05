Christian Recording Artist Matt Redman Signs A Catalog Deal With Primary Wave

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Following their 2019 partnership with Gaither Music Group, music publisher Primary Wave announced it has expanded its presence in the world of Christian music through a partnership with singer-songwriter Matt Redman.

The deal includes a stake for Primary Wave in the income stream generated by Redman’s music publishing catalog and encompasses master royalties and other rights from the Grammy winner’s entire music publishing catalog which includes several number one records.

Redman’s catalog includes hits such as “Build My Life,” “Do It Again,” and the Grammy-nominated “Our God,” which earned a song of the year nomination at the 2011 Dove Awards. It also includes Redman’s best known single, “10,000 Reasons (Bless the Lord).

Also released in 2011, “10,000 Reasons” picked up two Grammy Awards for Redman, including best contemporary Christian song, and spent 13 weeks at the top of the Christian Songs hart.

“I’m so grateful for this new partnership with Primary Wave, and their passion to get behind these songs in a new way,” said Redman. He continues, “They have such a standout reputation across so many genres, so I’m excited to see what lies ahead.”

“Matt Redman’s songs mean so much to so many people and are truly timeless,” says Dominic Pandiscia, Chief Strategy Officer of Gaither Music Group & Primary Wave Business Development. He goes on, “It’s truly an honor to partner with him and his catalog.”

The financials terms of the deal were not disclosed. Nicholas Brown of London & Co and Roxwell’s Jeremy Rosen negotiated the deal on behalf of Matt Redman.