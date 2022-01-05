Chris Brudzinski And Daniel Mansen Promoted At Shore Fire Media

(CelebrityAccess) — Public relations firm Shore Fire Media announced the promotion of Chris Brudzinski to Vice President of Business Affairs and Daniel Mansen to Office Manager.

A New Jersey native, Brudzinski first joined Shore Fire Media as an office manager in 1998. Since then, his responsibilities have expanded to include revenue projections, artist contracts, personnel, talent recruiting, and accounts receivable & payable. In addition, he serves as a liason with Shore Fire’s parent company, Dolphin Entertainment on financial matters.

In addition to his work with Shore Fire, Brudzinski is a musician, songwriter, and music producer with his own recording studio in Kingston, New York.

“Chris’ grace and intelligence have earned the love and respect of our staff and clients. He’s had a pivotal role in guiding Shore Fire’s joining the Dolphin Entertainment family and has been invaluable in supporting all of us during the pandemic. We’re thrilled to recognize his contribution with this promotion,” said Shore Fire President & Founder Marilyn Laverty.

“I’m so thankful for this recognition and grateful for Marilyn Laverty’s guidance,” Brudzinski added. “I continue to be inspired by the evolution of Shore Fire and the entire Dolphin Entertainment family of companies.”

Daniel Mansen, formerly Assistant to the Director of Business Affairs, has also been upped and will assume Brudzinski’s old job of office manager.

A native of Berkshire County, Massachusetts, Daniel earned a degree in communications from Rochester Institute of Technology and completed internships at Terrorbird Media and the Archive of Contemporary Music before joining Shore Fire in 2016.

Both Brudzinski and Mansen will continue to be based out of Shore Fire’s Brooklyn office.