The 64th Annual Grammy Awards Have Been Postponed Due To Omicron

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Recording Academy and their broadcast partner CBS announced on Wednesday that the 64th Annual Grammy Awards have been postponed amid the latest surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a joint statement, organizers of the awards show said: “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks.”

As of yet, no new date for the 2022 Grammy Awards has been announced.

“We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon,” organizers added in the joint statement.

The awards show was originally scheduled to take place on January 31st.