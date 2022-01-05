Industry Veteran Randy Jackson Dead At 75

ALPINE, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran country music manager, talent agent and concert promoter Randy Jackson died on December 21st. He was 75.

Jackson passed near his longtime home in Alpine, Texas, but a cause of death was not disclosed.

According to his publicist, Jackson began his career as a talent agent with the Hubert Long Agency before he transitioned to a role as a tour consultant and tour manager for artists such as Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, and Johnny Rodriguez.

After some time on the road, Jackson landed a role as an agent with country music legend Charley Pride, helping to launch Pride’s own booking and management agency, Chardon.

While at Chardon, Jackson played a key role in discovering and signing both Neal McCoy and Janie Fricke, who Jackson later went on to manage and marry.

Jackson eventually returned to his alma mater, Sul Ross University in Alpine, Texas, where, along with his second wife Sherry Jackson, they tutored college athletes while supporting the Alpine Lobos football team.

He also kept his hand in the concert game and continued to promote and produce shows in Florida and Texas.

His final concert, a sell-out performance by Asleep At The Wheel at the Cailloux Theater in Kerrville, Texas, took place just three days before he died, underscoring one of Jackson’s sentiment that “A promoter is only as good as his last show.”