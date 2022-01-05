Sundance Pulls The Plug On In Person Events For 2022

PARK CITY, UT (CelebrityAccess) — The Sundance Institute, organizer of the Sundance Film Festival, announced that the event will not be able to offer an in-person experience for 2022 due to the lingering malaise of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Wednesday, organizers for the event said:

We have been looking forward to our first fully hybrid Sundance Film Festival and our teams have spent a year planning a festival like no other. But despite the most ambitious protocols, the Omicron variant with its unexpectedly high transmissibility rates is pushing the limits of health safety, travel and other infrastructures across the country. And so, today we’re announcing: the Festival’s in-person Utah elements will be moving online this year. While we’re disappointed to not provide the full hybrid experience and gather in-person as intended, audiences this year will still experience the magic and energy of our Festival with bold new films and XR work, the discovery of new storytellers, direct encounters with artists, and an innovative globally accessible social platform and gallery space. Our partner community will also be adding a vibrant dimension to the festival with a rich mix of conversation, talent talks and events.

While it is a deep loss to not have the in-person experience in Utah, we do not believe it is safe nor feasible to gather thousands of artists, audiences, employees, volunteers, and partners from around the world, for an eleven-day festival while overwhelmed communities are already struggling to provide essential services.

This was a difficult decision to make. As a nonprofit, our Sundance spirit is in making something work against the odds. But with case numbers forecasted to peak in our host community the week of the festival we cannot knowingly put our staff and community at risk. The undue stress to Summit County’s health services and our more than 1,500 staff and volunteers would be irresponsible in this climate. It has become increasingly clear over the last few days that this is the right decision to make for the care and well-being of all of our community.

While in person activities will not take place this year, the festival will proceed with eleven days of programming, starting on January 20th. Screening schedules will be adjusted to account for a revised, online only schedule with seven satellite partners will host screenings for their local communities from January 28-30.

Details regarding ticket refunds will be maid available in the coming days.