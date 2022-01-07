Are ‘Walk-In Fees’ A Solution To Unsustainable Songwriter Royalties?

(Hypebot) — “The money earned as the co-writer of a song on a platinum track didn’t even cover the £200 it cost to get an official award plaque to hang on the wall.”

It’s an all too familiar refrain.

Streaming is the greatest factor causing unsustainable royalty payments to songwriters, but there are others.

And could “walk-in fees” – per diems and other fees paid to songwriters when they are asked to co-write and collaborate in a project – be an answer?

These important topics and some solutions are discussed in this informative roundtable of songwriter reps @helienne, Lumi Ollila and @TobiassTenkjaer.

H/T The Trichordist

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.