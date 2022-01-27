The Mighty Mighty BosstoneS Hang It Up

BOSTON, (CelebrityAccess) — Boston-based punk-ska band, The Mighty Mighty BosstoneS announced that after almost 40 years as a group, they are parting ways.

In a simple statement posted to their website, a rep for the group said: “After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together we have decided not to continue on as a band. Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us. We could not have done any of it without you. Love Always, The Mighty Mighty BossToneS.”

The band, which formed in Boston in 1983,quickly established a reputation for their fusion of ska and punk, becoming widely regarded as progenitors of the sound.

The band enjoyed modest chart success in the 19990s and early 2000s with hits such as “The Impression That I Get” and “The Rascal King” but haven’t found their way on the U.S. album charts since 2002’s “A Jackknife to a Swan” which climbed to 131 on the Billboard 200.

Their most recent release, “When God Was Great” debuted in 2021 via Hellcat Records. While the album was a hit with critics, and charted in the UK, it failed to gain traction with wider audiences.

The album, however, did include a farewell of sorts to the band’s fans. The track “The Final Parade” which was released as one of the albums singles, features 8 minutes of ska magic. The track also includes contributions from dozens of past collaborators and friends of the band, including dozens of guests spanning The Mighty Mighty BossToneS’ career including Armstrong, Jake Burns (Stiff Little Fingers), Angelo Moore (Fishbone) Jay Navarro (Suicide Machines), Jimmy G (Murphy’s Law), Christian Jacobs (The Aquabats), John Feldmann (Goldfinger), Steve Jackson (The Pietasters) members of H20, and Less Than Jake, among others.