The Miami Marlins’ loanDepot park Joins OVG’s Stadium Alliance

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Miami’s loanDepot park, the home field of Major League Baseball team, the Miami Marlins, has joined the Oak View Group’s Stadium Alliance.

The invitation-only alliance allows major sports to expand their entertainment business by participating in a national network, bringing the benefits of scale to the individual owners and operators of sports facilities.

As part of the Alliance, OVG will offer loanDepot park consulting services related to event booking as well as relationships with artists, managers, agencies and promoters.

“This partnership with Oak View Group will help us continue to realize the potential and promise of loanDepot park as a jewel venue in South Florida and a year-round entertainment destination for global artists and internationally-renowned events,” said Adam Jones, Miami Marlins Chief Strategy Officer.

Formerly known as Marlins Park, the 36,742-capacity loanDepot park officially opened its doors in 2012 with taxpayers on the hook for about 80% of the stadium’s estimated $634 million construction costs.

With loanDepot park joining the club, OVG’s Stadium Alliance now includes 10 major venues around the U.S., including prominent MLB ballparks like Globe Life Field (Arlington, TX), Target Field (Minneapolis, MN), and Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles, CA).

“We’re very pleased to welcome loanDepot park to the Alliance. Given the location of the venue in one of the most vibrant international destinations, we see loanDepot park, with its retractable roof technology, attracting an increasing number of year-round events,” said Jeff Nickler SVP of OVG’s Arena and Stadium Alliances.