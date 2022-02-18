Paul McCartney Announces North American Tour

Rock legend Sir Paul McCartney revealed his plans for a return to the North American touring scene with a series of dates set for the spring of 2022.

McCartney’s Got Back tour debuts in Hollywood FL, Knoxville TN and Winston-Salem NC, and is scheduled to wrap on June 16th with a show in East Rutherford’s massive MetLife Stadium.

The tour includes multiple shows in markets that Sir Paul has not visited in years, including Fort Worth TX, where he last performed with his band Wings in 1976 and Baltimore, where his last show was way back in 1964 with The Beatles.

The tour also includes stops in Oakland, where McCartney will perform for the first time in more than two decades.

The run will also include stops in major markets such as Los Angeles, Oakland, and the Miami suburb of Hollywood, Florida.

The tour will also be McCartney’s first North American outing since his Freshen Up tour concluded in July 2019, capping a 39-date, 12-country run with a sold-out show at Dodgers Stadium.

Tickets for all GOT BACK tour dates will be on sale to the public beginning Friday, February 25 at 10am local time. Presales begin for AMEX customers on February 22nd.

The full Got Back tour itinerary

Thursday, April 28 – Spokane, WA- Spokane Arena

Monday, May 2- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, May 3- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, May 6- Oakland, CA- Oakland Arena

Friday, May 13- Los Angeles, CA- SoFi Stadium

Tuesday, May 17- Fort Worth, TX- Dickies Arena

Saturday, May 21- Winston Salem, NC- Truist Field

Wednesday, May 25- Hollywood, FL- Hard Rock Live

Saturday, May 28- Orlando, FL- Camping World Stadium

Tuesday, May 31- Knoxville, TN- Thompson-Boling Arena

Saturday, June 4- Syracuse, NY- Carrier Dome

Tuesday, June 7- Boston, MA- Fenway Park

Sunday, June 12- Baltimore, MD- Oriole Park

Thursday, June 16- East Rutherford, NJ- MetLife Stadium