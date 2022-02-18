The O2 Arena’s Roof Damaged During Storm Eunice

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Storm Eunice, a powerful extratropical cyclone struck the UK on Thursday, with record wind gusts topping more than 120mph and leaving a vast swath of damage through the country.

The damage included the fabric roof of London’s iconic O2 Arena, where large sections of the dome were torn away during the storm.

Videos posted to YouTube and social media platforms showed a large hole in the roof through which HVAC equipment and lighting trusses could be seen within.

Following the storm, the O2 acknowledged the damage in a statement posted to their social media.

“Unfortunately, like many others, we have been hit hard by today’s storm. There’s damage to the tent fabric in our roof and the O2 will sadly remain closed for the rest of the day. As always, the safety of our visitors is most important and we will continue to monitor the situation and keep you updated.”

The O2 team also advised anyone with bookings at the venue’s bars, restaurants, or attractions to contact them directly for an update.

As of yet, there’s no word on the status of upcoming shows at the O2, which include Dave on February 21 and 22, UB40’s tribute show to late band member Astro on February 25, and a Matchroom boxing match on February 27.