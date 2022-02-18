The Sadies Guitarist Dallas Good Dead At 48

(CelebrityAccess) — Dallas Good, guitarist, singer and founding member of the seminal Canadian alt-country band The Sadies has died. He was 48.

His passing was confirmed by a spokesperson for the band via social media.

Formed in 1994 by Dallas, and his brother Travis Good, along with Sean Dean and Mike Belitsky, The Sadies never found much success on mainstream charts but were known for their loyal fan following and rapturous live performances.

Critics took notice of their music as well, with the band’s 2010 release Darker Circles being shortlisted for the prestigious Polaris Music Prize and the band is known for its collaborations with other artists, including Neil Young, Blue Rodeo, Gord Downie, Jon Langford, Andre Williams, Neko Case, and Garth Hudson, among others.

A member of a Canadian country music royalty, Dallas was the son of Bruce Good and nephew of Brian Good, the twin brothers at the heart of the Canadian bluegrass band The Good Brothers.

“Very, very few things have shattered me as much as the news that I just received that Dallas Good of the Sadies has died,” says CelebrityAccess senior writer Larry LeBlanc. “I’ve known the entire Good family dating back to James & the Good Bothers in the late ’60s, and spent so much time with Bruce and Brian and Larry Good–The Good Brothers–all of them on the road. I first met Bruce and Margaret’s kids, Dallas and Travis, as young kids, and then watched them grow as musicians with the family band and then with the Sadies. I was drawn to Dallas over the years because he and I would often talk about the history of country, surf, the Guess Who, and so much more. I adored the Sadies and Dallas was one of the best guitar players I’ve ever known.”