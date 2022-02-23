Now HitPiece Is Trying To Recruit Artists BEFORE They Release Their NFT

(Hypebot) — After launching what the RIAA called “little more than a scam operation” that minted and sold music NFT without permission, startup Hit Piece is hoping to sign artists to legitimate deals.

HitPiece.com took its site down “temporarily” after artist outrage over their issuing of unauthorized NFTs. It reads only: “We Started The Conversation And We’re Listening.”

Now co-founder Rory Felton tells Billboard that the company is now reaching out to artists team directly and hired Gary Greenstein of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati “to represent the company in discussions with rights owners and to advise HitPiece on legal matters.”

It’s hard to imagine any artist signing on after such a controversial and blatantly illegal launch, unless of course there is a big advance check attached.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.