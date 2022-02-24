Eddie Vedder’s “Earthling” Tops Numerous Billboard Charts

(CelebrityAccess) – Pearl Jam frontman, Eddie Vedder’s new solo effort, Earthling, has debuted at the top of the Billboard Album Sales chart. In fact, Vedder sits atop many Billboard charts with his latest release.

Currently, the number 1 spot on the Current Albums Sales chart, the Album Sales chart and the Rock Albums chart is occupied by Earthling. Per MRC data, it has also taken number 1 on the Alternative Album Sales chart, is number 1 on the Canadian Top Current Albums chart, Top Canadian Album Sales, Alternative Album chart, Current Digital Albums and the LP Vinyl Albums charts. That’s a mouthful!

In advance of the album’s release, Vedder released the singles, “Long Way”, “The Haves” and “Brother the Cloud.” The only single to chart was the latter currently in rotation at Alternative and Mainstream Rock radio.

Earthling was produced by Ozzy Osbourne producer Andrew Watt (who is also a part of the Earthling band). Ringo Starr, Elton John and Stevie Wonder make guest appearances. Vedder returned to the road with his Earthlings bandmates earlier this year. Guns n’ Roses bassist, Duff McKagen made an appearance at Monday’s Seattle tour stop. The band wraps up the tour at San Diego’s Magnolia on February 27 with a break before Vedder heads out with Pearl Jam in June.