Mushroom Group Launches A Management Division

(CelebrityAccess) — Australian music company Mushroom Group announced the launch of a new, in-house management division.

According to The Music Network, the new management division will incorporate Mushroom Group’s existing management operations, including Converge Management, Foreign Echo and Andy Kelly, as well as directly signing clients.

The new division will be helmed by Mushroom Group CEO Matt Gudinski, son of the late Australian music legend Michael Gudinski, who died last year.

Additionally, Longtime Mushroom Group vet Sarah Donelly will expand her current portfolio to include managing director duties for the new division.

At launch, the management division’s roster includes Tkay Maidza, Bliss n Eso, Rolling Blackouts C.F., merci, mercy, The Living End, Fergus James, Skin On Skin, Something for Kate, Dom Littrich (AKA Big Twisty), Konstantin Kersting and Scott Horscroft, Music Network reported.

Managers for the new division include Andy Kelly, Sarah Donelly, Barna Nemeth, Cara McDonald, Kirsty Kassabis, Marc Scarborough, Missy Scheinberg and Summer King. Converge Management’s Johann Ponniah and Scott Armstrong will also join the charge, along with Foreign Echo’s Callum Wallace, Cameron McKinnon, Sasha Chifura, Andrea Delos Santos and Shelley Liu.

“Nurturing and developing talent is the backbone of the entire Mushroom Group, so this is a very natural evolution for us, and we are super excited about it,” Gudinski told Music Network.