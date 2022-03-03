ASM Global To Manage The Historic Olympia London

Venue management and live event producer ASM Global has been tapped to manage historic Olympia London as it undergoes a major renovation with an eye to becoming one of the leading exposition centers in London.

As part of the deal, ASM Global will operate the venue and will take on management responsibility for the exhibitions and events business at the Olympia.

The redevelopment plan for the historic exhibition center are expected to be completed in 2024 and includes a 4,400-capacity live-music venue and a 1,575-seat performing arts theatre, along with a school for creative arts, more than 100,000 square feet for bars, restaurants, two hotels, 550,000 square feet of office space and more than two acres of public space.

The exhibition hall first opened its doors in 1886 as the National Agricultural Hall with additional exhibition spaces added in 1923 and 1930.

Today, it is one of London’s busiest venues, attracting 1.6 million visitors and hosting more than 200 events during non-pandemic years.

“We are proud to partner with Olympia London, Yoo Capital and Deutsche Finance International on this amazing and historic venue, positioning it at the forefront of the industry for the next 100 years. Our commitment to guest and partner satisfaction aligns with the reputation of Olympia London, and we look forward to continuing to serve existing and new clients’ event schedules at Olympia London and developing the program with other signature events,” said ASM Global president and CEO Ron Bension.

Olympia London joins ASM Global’s network of more than 300 venues around the world, including McCormick Place in Chicago, Moscone Center in San Francisco, ICC Sydney, Shenzhen World in China and P&J Live in Aberdeen, U.K.