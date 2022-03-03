Bob Babisch To Step Down As Vice President of Entertainment At Milwaukee World Festival

MILWAUKEE (CelebrityAccess) — Bob Babisch, Vice President of Entertainment for Summerfest producer Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., announced that he plans to step down from his post at the company at the end of 2022.

A longtime member of the MWF team, Babisch started with the company in 1976 and moved up to his current role for more than 4 decades. After he steps down from his leadership role at the company, Babisch will continue in a consulting role, MWF said.

“Bob has an unmatched legacy that has helped shape not only Summerfest, but the music industry, during his illustrious career,” said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “In the months to come, he will provide exceptional support for his team as we begin this transition to new leadership. On a personal note, I will miss seeing Bob on a day-to-day basis in 2023, but we both look forward to rocking and rolling in 2022.”

“It has truly been a dream job, I can’t believe I’ve been here for 46 years,” said Bob Babisch, Vice President of Entertainment, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “Looking back, it’s the connection of live music and the fans that has inspired me for all these years. I am excited to continue to work with Scott and bring that connection to the next generation of music fans.”

Following Babisch’s departure, Scott Ziel, MWF’s current Associate Booking Director, will become Director of Entertainment, and assume additional responsibilities at Summerfest as well as other events produced by MWF.

A longtime collaborator of Babisch, Ziel began at Summerfest as a member of the seasonal production team in 1992 and then accepted a consulting role at the festival in 1995. He joined the company as Associate Booking Director in 2015 and has since taken on additional responsibilities, including booking stages for Summerfest, the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, and flying the MWF flag at trade events.

“I am excited to continue our tradition of presenting the world’s top talent as well as our strategy of offering an eclectic Summerfest line-up,” said Ziel. “We have an excellent booking and production team, which will continue to elevate the live music experience for artists and fans alike.”