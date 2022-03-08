East Coast’s Largest Country Music Festival ‘Carolina Country Music Fest’ Announces Star-Studded Lineup

MYRTLE BEACH (CelebrityAccess) – Carolina Country Music Fest (CCMF), the East Coast’s largest outdoor country music fest, has unveiled the lineup for the 2022 edition. CCMF 2022 will take place June 9-12, in Myrtle Beach, SC, and will feature more than 30 country music artists across four stages amid the backdrop of a beautiful coastline and the Atlantic Ocean.

Headliners appearing on the Coors Light Main Stage include Academy of Country Music (ACM) Entertainer of the Year, Luke Bryan, ACM Artist of the Decade, Jason Aldean, Grammy-Award winner Keith Urban, and singer/songwriter Chase Rice. Additionally, the main stage will host Gabby Barrett, Rodney Atkins, Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Chris Lane, LOCASH, Jimmie Allen, The Marshall Tucker Band, and Frank Ray, among others.

The Crown Royal stage will see the likes of Jameson Rodgers, Deana Carter, Chase Matthew, The Davisson Brothers, Lily Rose, Laci Kaye Booth, Gillian Smith, and Lauren Hall, among others.

Fans can customize their fest experience by downloading the official CCMF app for artist performance schedules and build their own custom CCMF schedule. The fest will be held at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place, which spans 18 acres of coastal area.

More stages and artists will be released in the coming weeks featuring songwriters; rising artists; surprise and delight pop-up shows; local talent; and the winner from the Reverb Nation CCMF Battle of the Bands.