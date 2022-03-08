Bondly and Bandsintown Launch New NFT Program To Support New Artists

(CelebrityAccess) – Concert platform Bandsintown has partnered with Bondly, an NFT solutions provider, to help boost the careers of early-stage acts through Bandsintown’s program, Big Break.

The Bandsintown Big Break launched in 2017 and has supported up-and-coming artists including Yungblud, The Marias, and Cautious Clay, among others. The program will now incorporate NFT use as audiences will receive a free, exclusive Big Break NFT associated with each artist during one-time live streams. The NFTs will be made in collaboration between each act and an emerging visual artist. Reflective of both the visual artist’s theme and mood, and each act’s taste and style, the NFTs feature a virtual tour laminate that commemorates the show details. Via blockchain, fans will own proof of attendance of the artist’s early show and have a vested interest in supporting their future.

Throughout 2022, these live streams will pair 10 emerging music acts and 10 emerging visual artists. Audience members who collect all 10 NFTs will unlock a bonus NFT of the Big Break poster art which will showcase the entire series and a physical print of the poster.

The first stream is slated for March 23 with the surf rock band Sun Room. The four-piece Californian band has teamed up with visual artist, Sonja Ferkingstad, to create the virtual laminate.

Liam Boyd, who used to work for Bandsintown and is currently the Head of Music at Bondly said via a media release: “Working with Bandsintown is an obvious choice for Bondly, as they truly are the centerpiece within the music industry, connecting over 560,000 artists and 68 million music fans through music events and more. We’re excited to use NFTs to bring music fans closer to their favorite acts, showcasing the next generation of music experience, and what better way to kick off our partnership than a focus on grassroots talent through Bandsintown’s Big Break series.”