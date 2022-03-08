Lady Gaga Announces ‘The Chromatica Ball’ Summer Stadium Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Lady Gaga presents The Chromatica Ball summer stadium tour, a special 14-city limited run of performances produced by Live Nation. The much-anticipated tour adds 8 new dates to the shows announced before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour kicks off at Dusseldorf’s Merkur Spiel-Arena on July 17 and wraps up at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on September 10. The tour hits cities including London, New York, Stockholm, Paris, and Boston, among others. This tour makes the first-ever live performances from the No. 1 selling and Grammy-winning 2020 album, Chromatica.

For all U.S. shows, $1.00 from each ticket sold will be donated to the Born This Way Foundation, founded by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta in 2012. The foundation supports the wellness of young people and works with them to build a kinder and braver world.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 8 until Friday, March 11. Tickets for the newly added tour dates go on-sale Friday, March 11 for Arnhem and London and Monday, March 14 for all additional dates. Tickets for the rescheduled shows in Paris (7/24), London (7/29), Toronto (8/06), East Rutherford (8/11), Chicago (8/15), and Boston (8/19) are on sale now with all previously purchased tickets remaining valid for this summer’s events.

LADY GAGA THE CHROMATICA BALL TOUR

7/17 – Düsseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel- Arena

7/21 – Stockholm, SW – Friends Arena

7/24 – Paris, FR –Stade de France

7/26 – Arnhem, NL –GelreDome

7/29 – London, UK –Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

7/30 –London, UK –Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

8/06 –Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

8/08 – Washington, DC –Nationals Park

8/11 –East Rutherford, NJ –MetLife Stadium

8/15 –Chicago, IL –Wrigley Field

8/19 –Boston, MA –Fenway Park

8/23 –Dallas, TX –Globe Life Field

8/26 – Atlanta, GA –Truist Park

9/8 – San Francisco, CA –Oracle Park

9/10 –Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium