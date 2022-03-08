Miranda Lambert Named ACM Entertainer of the Year Plus Other ACM Award Winners

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Miranda Lambert was named Entertainer of the Year at last night’s 57th Annual Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards. “This one goes out to all the singer-songwriter girls out there that are putting their blood, sweat, and tears into their guitar strings. We did it! This is for us,” said Lambert while accepting her award via a message from Europe, where she is headlining the C2C Festival this weekend.

The most awarded artist in ACM history would accept her award from the road, a nod to her grind and hustle, recognized by the ACM voting body and puts her in the running for the coveted Triple Crown Award. Lambert has continuously released an endless string of new music both on her own and as part of various collaborations, leading Variety to say, “we could argue that her career has been the most important country music career of the 21st century.”

Lambert also took home the ACM Award for Video of the Year in honor of her party-starting wedding collaboration with Elle King, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” which is nominated for a GRAMMY in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category at the upcoming April 3 ceremony. Lambert is also nominated for the Best Country Album GRAMMY Award, celebrating her work on The Marfa Tapes with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall – a project that was named among 2021’s best by American Songwriter, Billboard, LA Times, Rolling Stone, and TIME.

These two latest ACM Awards extend Lambert’s longstanding relationship with the Academy of Country Music with a record-extending 37 wins. She is also the recipient of the ACM 50th Anniversary Milestone Award and ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award in honor of her record-setting win count, the ACM Merle Haggard Spirit Award (presented to a singer-songwriter who is continuing Haggard’s legacy by following their own path while epitomizing his spirit through genuine performances and great storytelling) and the ACM Song of the Decade Award for “The House That Built Me.”

A known animal lover and supporter of rescues, Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation has raised over $6M since being founded in 2009. The Foundation’s mission is to promote the adoption of rescue pets, support animal shelters across the country, and emergency transport of animals during times of natural disaster.

The 57th Annual ACM’s took place last night (March 7) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Dolly Parton kicked things off by bringing up Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “I don’t want to be political, and this is not; I’d rather pass a kidney stone than do that,” said Parton, who often stays away from politics. “But I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine.”

Below is a complete list of the night’s winners.

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert *WINNER

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce *WINNER

Maren Morris

Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Carly Pearce – “29: Written In Stone”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again: Side A”

Morgan Wallen – “Dangerous: The Double Album” *WINNER

Chris Young: “Famous Friends”

Jack Ingram, Jon Randall and Miranda Lambert – “The Marfa Tapes”

Single of the Year

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young and Kane Brown

“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood *WINNER

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

“7 Summers – Morgan Wallen

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes

“Things a Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson *WINNER

“Knowing You” – Kenny Chesney

New Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lainey Wilson *WINNER

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

New Male Artist of the Year

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum *WINNER

Elvie Shane

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne *WINNER

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion *WINNER

The Cadillac Three

Video of the Year

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King and Miranda Lambert *WINNER

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young and Kane Brown

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” – Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Songwriter of the Year

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy *WINNER

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young and Kane Brown

“Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde *WINNER