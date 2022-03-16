Aton Ben-Horin Promoted to EVP of Global A&R at Atlantic Records Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Aton Ben-Horin has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Global A&R for the Atlantic Records Group, which includes Atlantic Records, Elektra Music Group, Big Beat, and other subsidiary labels.

In his new capacity, Ben-Horin – who worked previously for Warner Music Group (WMG) since 2012, reports to Atlantic Chairman and CEO Craig Kallman and will be based in Los Angeles. In addition, Ben-Horin has launched a publishing partnership with Warner Chappell Music (WCM).

Ben-Horin has helped deliver hits for WMG globally and has been responsible for signing artists including Alec Benjamin, Justin Quiles, Riton, Goody Grace, and others. Members of his A&R team have also been promoted, including Andrew Grant, Adam Grossman, and Alex Soifer to Senior Directors of A&R, and Pam Charbit to Manager of A&R.

Kallman said: “Aton is one of the most gifted and inspired A&R people in our business. He can not only hear a hit, he knows how to make a hit – pulling all the elements together that turn a song into a smash. His wide-ranging experience as a musician, songwriter, DJ, producer, studio owner, and manager gives him rare, multi-faceted expertise and insight across both the creative and business worlds. Aton has made huge contributions to the Atlantic and Warner Music family over the past decade, and we’re all looking forward to the amazing music we know he’ll continue to deliver.”

Ben-Horin said: “It’s a privilege and honor to continue my journey with the Warner family. It’s home to some of the most brilliant artists and innovative thinkers in the industry. The Atlantic roster is filled with incredible talent, and I’m continuously inspired by the music we’re creating together. I want to congratulate my amazing team on their well-deserved new posts. I also want to thank Craig and Julie for their belief and support in this exciting new chapter.”