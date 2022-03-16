Spotify Sponsors FC Barcelona with Stadium Rebranding as Spotify Camp Nou

BARCELONA, SPAIN (CelebrityAccess) – Spotify is set to sponsor FC Barcelona. They have reached an agreement for the Swedish company to become the main partner of the legendary European club and the official audio streaming partner.

As reported by musicweek, the Spotify logo will appear on the front of both the men’s and women’s team shirts beginning in the 2022/2023 season and continue for the next four seasons. They will also sponsor the training shirts beginning in the 2022/2023 season for the next three seasons.

For the first time in the club’s history, the stadium will be rebranded as Spotify Camp Nou. The agreement for the title rights begins in July 2022 and will continue throughout the redevelopment of the Camp Nou site, as part of the Espai Barca project – which will transform the club’s facilities and environment into a new, integrated entertainment experience that would be open to the city.

The financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed, but the stadium deal alone was reported to be worth as much as 500 million euros.

Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona, said via a media release: “We are very proud to announce a pioneering alliance like this with a world-renowned organization like Spotify. This partnership will allow us to continue to bring the club closer to its fans and make them feel, even more, part of the Barca family through unique experiences, combining two activities such as entertainment and football, making it possible for us to connect with new audiences around the world.”