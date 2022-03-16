New Adelaide Venue Hindley Street Music Hall to Open in August

ADELAIDE (CelebrityAccess) – New 1,800-capacity Adelaide venue Hindley Street Music Hall is slated to open in August, replacing the HQ Complex Nightclub location. The $6M project is set to become one of Adelaide’s premier live music hubs, the venue will also include a street-level nightclub and restaurant.

The split-level complex will be a redevelopment of the HQ Complex nightclub at 149 Hindley Street, which closed in early 2020, as reported by NME. The new development is being spearheaded by Live Nation, Secret Sounds – Australia’s largest festival promoter, Five Four Entertainment – concert and festival promoter, and the team behind the venues Fortitude Music Hall and The Triffid. Powderfinger bassist John “JC” Collins will act in the role of Venue Director and co-owner.

Collins said via NME, “We’ve spent a lot of time on the design of the venue ensuring the relationship between the performer and the audience is the best it can be and to create an incredibly intimate space where fans feel super close and connected to the artist.”

The venue will provide standing, seated, and cabaret arrangements, with capacities ranging from 800 to 1800. Accommodating lovers of comedy, theatre, and all music genres, the new music hall hopes to contribute to Hindley Street’s arts, music, and social scene. One of the first acts to perform at the new venue is UK electronic duo HONNE.