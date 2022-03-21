Arcade Fire’s Will Butler Exits the Band

MONTREAL (CelebrityAccess) – Will Butler, a Montreal rock group Arcade Fire member, says he’s left the band after two decades.

Butler says there was “no acute reason” for his departure except that “I’ve changed, and the band has changed over the last almost 20 years.” He also says that it’s time for new things and that the band “are still my friends and family.”

Hi friends—

I’ve left Arcade Fire — Will Butler (@butlerwills) March 19, 2022

Arcade Fire was co-founded by Butler’s older brother and frontman, Win, in the early 2000s and has received multiple awards for its albums, including the 2011 Grammy for Album of the Year. Butler does appear on the band’s upcoming album, WE, but is absent from their video for the first single, “The Lighting I, II.” WE will arrive on May 6 via Columbia Records and has been produced with long-term Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich along with the band’s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne.

In a series of follow-up tweets, Butler revealed he had begun work on a new solo album, which will follow 2020s Generations and music for a David Adjmi play, among other projects. He added: “Thank you to anyone who’s come out to AF shows, or bought a record, or loves our music. It’s meaningful to be part of your lives. Thank you to the crew, staff, management, label people, bands, artists, and friends who have helped bring our vision to life for so many years.”