The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Record Producer And Session Musician Dann Huff

Dann Huff was a top session musician, then guitarist and singer for the band Giant, and is now an elite record producer in Nashville. Dann goes deep into the practicalities and creative process of making records, and if you’re at all involved in the recording process, if you’re an act and want to have success, you need to listen to this.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/dann-huff-94586243/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dann-huff/id1316200737?i=1000555092935

https://open.spotify.com/episode/54tluyustJv1gBnylUVXx5?si=narpB4wkTaqYuxYrQdxjjQ

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/df719603-3f28-4aaf-84a0-e550d8d83a1a/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-dann-huff

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/dann-huff-201677475