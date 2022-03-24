Kelvin Moore And John Page Tapped For Regional Leadership Roles At ASM Global

(CelebrityAccess) — As part of a divisional restructuring in the service of continued growth, venue management firm ASM Global announced the promotion of executives Kelvin Moore, who was tapped as regional vice president and John Page as regional general manager.

“As the world is emerging from the pandemic,” said Bob McClintock, ASM Global’s executive vice president, convention centers. “We’re elevating two of our executives who have made tremendous impacts on the venues they have managed and are now positioned to replicate that with teams across the country involved with our growing portfolio.”

With more than three decades of relevant industry experience, Moore first joined SMG in 2008 and transitioned to ASM Global during the merger in 2019. He currently serves as the regional general manager of the Pennsylvania Convention Center, a position he has held since 2018. Past leadership roles include stints at Navy Pier in Chicago, the Jackson Convention Complex in Mississippi and the Lynnwood Convention Complex in Washington.

“Kelvin’s knowledge and expertise had an immediate impact on our operations when he took the helm of our facility as regional general manager in 2018. Kelvin has worked diligently to enhance our operational efficiency; improve the experience of our customers; expand our sustainability initiatives; and, with the onset of the pandemic, ensure we implemented a range of protocols, best practices and capital improvements to ensure the safe return of meetings and conventions,” said John McNichol, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Convention Center Authority.

ASM Global’s new regional general manager John Page has been with the company for 24 years with a career that includes multiple leadership roles in Columbus, as well as senior roles at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center.

Since 2013, Page has served as the general manager of the Greater Columbus Convention Center and has guided the venue through multiple major upgrades. In addition to his work at the convention center, Page maintains an established relationship with the local community and was recently honored as a member of the Columbus Business First’s 2021 Power 100. He also serves as the chair of the Ohio State University Hospitality Management advisory board and sits on the board of directors of Tourism Diversity Matters.

Convention Facilities Authority’s executive director, Don Brown, said, “John Page is a highly effective manager and our trusted business partner at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Convention facility owners across the region can rely on John’s expertise, integrity and customer focus.”

“I am deeply honored for this next-step opportunity in my ASM career, one that will allow me to work more closely with our clients and municipal partners across the region and provide customized solutions and the innovation that is the hallmark of ASM to those venues,” Page said. “I look forward to working with Bob, Kelvin and our convention center leadership team to both solidify and advance our leading position in the industry.”