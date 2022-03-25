Luke Combs Drops Out Of His CMT Music Awards Performance Due To COVID-19

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country artist Luke Combs has reportedly dropped out of his performance at the CMT Music Awards after testing positive for COVID-19.

Combs was scheduled to tape his performance for a pre-recorded segment on Thursday at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium but had to withdraw due to quarantining.

“Unfortunately Luke Combs won’t be with us tomorrow. He is quarantined with COVID,” a CMT spokesperson told People Magazine in a statement. “He’s bummed to miss seeing everyone!”

Additional performers announced for the broadcast include Keith Urban, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Little Big Town, Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, and Kelsea Ballerini, who is also lined up to host the show.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards will be broadcast from Nashville on CBS on April 11 at 8 p.m. ET, and fans can also stream it live and on demand on Paramount+.