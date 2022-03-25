Empower Field At Mile High Stadium Damaged By Fire

DENVER (CelebrityAccess) — Firefighters were called to Empower Field at Mile High Stadium to extinguish a blaze in the upper seating area of the stadium that serves as a home to the Denver Broncos.

According to the Associated Press, the fire broke out just after 2 p.m. and spread to the third level where it burned at least six rows of seats in two sections.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Stadium officials said the damage occurred in a construction area near the East Club Lounge and was quickly brought under control by emergency responders.

Capt. Greg Pixley, a spokesman for the fire department, told the Associated Press that the fire started in a suite and was partially extinguished by a sprinkler system but spread to plastic seating.

During the fire, large clouds of smoke were visible coming from the stadium and 75 firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

At least 100 people were attending an event on the stadium’s second level at the time of the fire but there were no reported injuries.

The next major event on Mile High Stadium’s calendar is the Monster Jam truck rally on April 23rd, the Monster Energy Supercross Rally on April 30th, and a Luke Combs concert on May 21st.