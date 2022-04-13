Ed Bicknell To Interview Nile Rodgers During A Special Breakfast Session At ILMC 34

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary musician, songwriter, producer, and recording artist Nile Rodgers will be featured in an interview at this year’s International Live Music Conference.

For the interview, Rodgers will sit down with the noted talent manager Ed Bicknell in what ILMC says may be one of the “biggest Breakfast Meetings” in the history of the conference.

Rodgers, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee with three Grammy Awards to his name, Rodgers has worked with some of the biggest names in modern music, including Daft Punk, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Duran Duran, Jeff Beck, and Mick Jagger among others.

In addition, Rodgers is the co-founder of the legendary funk band Chic and more recently, the Hipgnosis Songs Fund, which allows investors to take a stake in music IP.

“Between Hipgnosis, writing, recording, launching roller-skating pop-up parties, performing in support of the Ukraine crisis, and a huge summer of upcoming live shows, we’re honored that Nile has found time to come over for ILMC. No one has as many different perspectives on the music business as Nile… It’s going be a truly memorable conversation,” said ILMC’s Greg Parmley.

This year’s ILMC 34 is scheduled to take place from April 26-29, returning to its longtime haunt of the Royal Garden Hotel in London.

Other speakers confirmed for this year’s edition include Phil Bowdery (Live Nation), Brian Eno (artist), Jolanda Jansen (Rotterdam Ahoy), Mark Sutherland (journalist), John Giddings (Solo Agency), Jessica Koravos (Oak View Group), Leon Ramakers (Mojo Concerts), Alex Hill (AEG) and Stephan Thanscheidt (FKP Scorpio).

Full information about ILMC 34 including schedule, events and partners and registration is available at 34.ilmc.com.