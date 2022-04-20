   JOIN LOGIN

Taylor Swift the Inspiration Behind the Naming of Newly Discovered Millipede Species
Taylor Swift /Eva Rinaldi CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)
Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos  Contact Me
(CelebrityAccess) – Taylor Swift has been in the news for numerous reasons – love life, song meanings, chart-topping singles, her “squad”, but today she’s in the news as a new millipede species named, “Swift Twisted-Claw” millepede is announced. The arthropod species’ scientific name is called Nannaria swiftae.The newly described twisted-claw millipede, Nannaria swiftae

Derek Hennen, 32, a self-described Swiftie, and Virginia Tech educated entomologist, discovered a new millipede species inside of Fall Creek Falls State Park in Tennessee. Fitting as that is the state Swift began her musical journey. Hennen said to NPR that the Swift Twisted-Claw Millipede should be “pretty well-protected” because it’s in a state park. The millipede was also found in a few other Tennessee counties.

Hennen and his team of researchers determined the arthropod named for Swift was a unique species because of the millipede’s genetics and “special legs.” The Swift Twisted-Claw Millipede is a “thank you” from Hennen to Swift. Her music has gotten him through “some rough times,” he said to NPR.

Hennen also named another newly discovered species after his wife, Marian – Nannaria marianae.

