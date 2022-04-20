Latin Superstar Maluma Set to Take Over Vegas for Latin Music Weekend – Maluma Land

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Latin superstar Maluma will take over Resorts World Las Vegas June 23 – 25 for an unforgettable weekend, Maluma Land, filled with Latin music performances and special events. Maluma headlines the weekend with performances by Becky G, DJ Snake, Zion & Lennox, Blessd, and more special guests TBA.

The festivities kick off at Zouk Nightclub on Thursday, June 23, with a performance by resident artist DJ Snake. Becky G will perform on Friday, June 24. Additional events for the weekend include an electric pool party at AYU Dayclub with Reggaeton pioneers Zion y Lennox, Blessd, and more. The most significant moment of the weekend occurs on Saturday, June 25 – an unforgettable night at Zouk Nightclub with a headlining performance from Maluma and special guests.

“Las Vegas is one of my favorite cities, and I am excited to bring a music adventure for fans to experience,” shares Maluma. “The full weekend and lineup were curated by me. I want to give all those attending a full experience of what I love, from legendary Reggaeton to global music. Like they say, whatever happens in ‘Maluma Land’ stays in ‘Maluma Land.'”

Zouk Nightclub opened in September 2021, along with its daytime counterpart AYU Dayclub, the first venues to open in the U.S. from Zouk Group, a Singapore lifestyle and entertainment company. “We’re excited to bring the passion, vibrancy, and energy of the Latin music industry to Las Vegas for an unparalleled weekend,” said Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group. “Working with Maluma to curate the lineup has been incredible. We can’t wait for fans to have this exclusive experience with their favorite Latin artists.”