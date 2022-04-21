Pilgrimage Music Festival Announces Lineup With Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Jon Batiste, and More

FRANKLIN (CelebrityAccess) – The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival will return to The Park at Harlinsdale in Franklin, TN, in September (24 & 25), with Jon Batiste, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, and more.

The festival revealed its full 2022 lineup, which also features Miranda Lambert‘s favorite band – Lake Street Dive, comedian Rob Schneider’s daughter – Elle King, Baltimore native – Brittney Spencer, The Avett Brothers, Lennon Stella, Trampled by Turtles, and Better than Ezra (with co-founder Kevin Griffin).

The 2021 edition of the festival, now in its eighth year, featured Dave Matthews Band, Black Pumas, and The Black Keys. 2021 also marked its first year back after a two-year COVID hiatus. Pilgrimage also features farm-to-turntable food trucks, an activity village, a family stage, an art barn, and children’s activities.

The upcoming festival is an all-ages event. Children under the age of 10 are admitted free when accompanied by a pass-holding parent or guardian. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 21, via their official website. Each ticket purchase supports MusiCares and The Friends of Franklin Parks.