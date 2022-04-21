Wet Leg Announces North American Headlining Tour In between Stops With Florence + the Machine

(CelebrityAccess) – British band Wet Leg have announced North American headlining dates between their opening slot for Florence + the Machine and numerous festival appearances. This is in addition to their already scheduled 50-plus European dates and an opening slot on the Harry Styles tour for Australia and New Zealand.

The Isle of Wight female duo – Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers – released their self-titled debut album on April 8th. It debuted at No. 1 on the UK album charts outselling Father John Misty‘s Chloe and the Next 21st Century and Jack White‘s Fear of the Dawn. The album, released on Domino Records, is the fourth time an indie label act has earned a No. 1 album in the UK this year with Stereophonics, Central Cee and Don Broco rounding out the other three.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22, via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will precede the public on-sale on Thursday, April 21st (Code: ROADIE).

Wet Leg North American Tour Dates

07/29 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

07/30 — Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop

07/31 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

08/02 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

08/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

08/05 — Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

08/07 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/26 — Seattle, WA @ Thing Festival

08/28 — Los Angeles @ This Ain’t No Picnic

08/30 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

09/01 — New Orleans, LA @ Tipitinas

09/03 — Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

09/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/06 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners

09/07 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

09/09 — Kansas City, MO @ Truman

09/10 — Denver, CO @ Westword Festival

09/11 — Abiquiu, NM @ Ghost Ranch Festival

09/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot

09/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

09/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful

10/04 — Mexico City, MX @ Lunario

10/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #

10/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amp #

10/12 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Amp #

# with Florence + The Machine