Wet Leg Announces North American Headlining Tour In between Stops With Florence + the Machine

(CelebrityAccess) – British band Wet Leg have announced North American headlining dates between their opening slot for Florence + the Machine and numerous festival appearances. This is in addition to their already scheduled 50-plus European dates and an opening slot on the Harry Styles tour for Australia and New Zealand.
The Isle of Wight female duo – Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers – released their self-titled debut album on April 8th. It debuted at No. 1 on the UK album charts outselling Father John Misty‘s Chloe and the Next 21st Century and Jack White‘s Fear of the Dawn. The album, released on Domino Records, is the fourth time an indie label act has earned a No. 1 album in the UK this year with Stereophonics, Central Cee and Don Broco rounding out the other three.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22, via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will precede the public on-sale on Thursday, April 21st (Code: ROADIE).
Wet Leg North American Tour Dates
07/29 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
07/30 — Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop
07/31 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival
08/02 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
08/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
08/05 — Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon
08/07 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
08/26 — Seattle, WA @ Thing Festival
08/28 — Los Angeles @ This Ain’t No Picnic
08/30 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
09/01 — New Orleans, LA @ Tipitinas
09/03 — Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
09/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/06 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners
09/07 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
09/09 — Kansas City, MO @ Truman
09/10 — Denver, CO @ Westword Festival
09/11 — Abiquiu, NM @ Ghost Ranch Festival
09/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot
09/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
09/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful
10/04 — Mexico City, MX @ Lunario
10/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #
10/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amp #
10/12 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Amp #
# with Florence + The Machine