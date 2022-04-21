New Music and Entertainment Venue The Paramount Baltimore Under Construction

BALTIMORE (CelebrityAccess) – The Paramount Baltimore, located at 1300 Warner Street within the “Stadium Area,” has begun construction. The 3,400-capacity live music and entertainment venue is part of the renovation and transformation of the area surrounding M&T Bank Stadium and Horseshoe Casino Baltimore.

The new venue is a partnership between The Paramount, which owns a music venue in Huntington, NY, and the owners of the Horseshoe Casino (CBAC), consisting of Caesars, Rock Gaming, and local developments Caves Valley Partners. CBAC purchased the lot back in 2019 for over $4.5 million.

The Paramount Baltimore team said the facility “will feature a diversified program of events including rock, county, R&B, comedy, hip-hop, disco, metal, pop, alternative music, and children’s shows.” It added, “The Paramount will create the ultimate concert experience for the public and entertainers. The Paramount Baltimore aims to become a world-class, legacy venue for the greater Baltimore market.”

The Paramount Baltimore shares the 1300 block of Russell Street with outdoor venue Hamerjacks and an adjacent 24,000 sq. ft. building that was recently put up for lease. A Topgolf is under construction, a renovation of the waterfront park space behind Horseshoe Casino Baltimore is underway, and a hotel and additional entertainment venues are planned.