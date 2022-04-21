2022 JUNO Awards to Honor Shawn Mendes With International Achievement Award

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Shawn Mendes is set to be honored with the International Achievement Award at the 2022 JUNO Awards.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) announced that the 11-time JUNO award winner would be celebrated for his global impact on music. The Grammy-winning hitmaker will return to his hometown and make a special appearance to accept the prestigious award.

The JUNO International Achievement Award recognizes Canadian artists who have attained exemplary success on the world stage. The award looks to honor Canadian talent who have not only topped charts but who have raised the profile of Canadian music around the world. Mendes is receiving one of the highest distinctions presented by CARAS. As one of its youngest recipients, Mendes joins a list of esteemed honorees, including Bryan Adams, Celine Dion, Drake, Sarah McLachlan, and Shania Twain. Throughout the 51-year history of The JUNO Awards, the International Achievement Award has only been given out eight times, most recently in 2018 to Arcade Fire.

“Accepting this award will be a surreal moment,” said Mendes. “To be recognized for my work not only in Canada but around the world is a tremendous honor, and I am humbled to join an outstanding group of artists who have helped put Canadian music on the map.”

The 2022 JUNOs will mark the first in-person ceremony since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s ceremony will be held at the Budweiser Stage on Sunday, May 15, with live streaming available on numerous outlets.

Mendes kicks off his global tour – Wonder: The World Tour, in June.