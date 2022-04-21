Christian D’Acuna Promoted to Senior Director of Programming For The O2

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Christian D’Acuna has been promoted to senior director of programming (UK) at The O2. Previously, he served as the Director of the London venue.

The promotion allows him to continue leading programming alongside Emma Bownes, as well as oversee programming initiatives for three AEG Presents venues. He will work on marketing and the repositioning of Wolverhampton Civic Halls, due to re-open in 2023, work with the team at the Indigo to expand traditional music and comedy content, and assist the leadership team at Eventim Apollo. D’Acuna has worked with The O2 since 2012.

Commenting on his promotion to Musicweek, D’Acuna said: “I’m really excited to have been given the opportunity to work on a broader range of AEG venues in the UK in addition to The O2, and am looking forward to working alongside the great teams we have at Eventim Apollo and Indigo at The O2. I can’t wait for the reopening of the legendary Civic Halls and The Wulfrum in Wolverhampton in early 2023, where we are already working with promoters and agents on an exciting calendar of events.”